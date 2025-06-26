The Typhenie Johnson mystery: The Fort Worth cold case that remains unsolved 9 years later

Where is Typhenie Johnson? The Fort Worth woman had a good job, close family ties, and a bright future when she disappeared in October 2016 while meeting her former boyfriend, Chris Revill.

Revill was later convicted of her aggravated kidnapping, but Johnson's whereabouts remain unknown.

The CBS News Texas I-Team spent months piecing together the mystery, from the minutes leading up to her disappearance to the years of searching that followed.

The case comes down to a 90-minute window: that's how long Revill was gone immediately following Johnson's disappearance. Where did he go? Why were her clothes found strewn around his backyard? Why was he sweating when he returned to the scene? And what about the other missing woman tied to Revill?

You can watch the 30-minute special "Unfinished: The Typhenie Johnson Mystery" on Saturday, June 28th at 5:30 p.m. on our CBS News Texas streaming channel. Just download the CBS News app and look for the Texas section. You can also find us on Pluto TV, Paramount+, Fire TV and Roku. The entire special will also be available on the CBS News Texas YouTube page.

This documentary includes audio interviews from the early hours of the investigation, along with interviews with Fort Worth detectives, Tarrant County prosecutors, family members and others who are committed to finding Johnson.