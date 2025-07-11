Watch CBS News
Texas woman indicted in plot to kill ex-husband with fentanyl-laced chocolates, officials say

Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A Texas woman has been indicted for allegedly plotting to murder her ex-husband by injecting fentanyl into a box of chocolates and sending it to him disguised as a gift from a travel agency.

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, of Coleman, is facing multiple charges, according to authorities, including:

  • Criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder
  • Criminal attempt to commit murder
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Fake honeymoon offer part of ruse

According to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, Stanley was recorded telling an informant that she planned to make the package appear to celebrate her ex-husband's recent engagement. The gift was to include a fake "honeymoon" incentive offer to enhance the deception.

stanley.png
Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, of Coleman   Parker County Sheriff's Office

Undercover sting leads to arrest

Authorities said a tip from a "protected source" led investigators to pose as fentanyl sellers. Stanley allegedly drove several hours from Coleman to meet with undercover officers in the parking lot of a motel along the interstate.

She was taken into custody after attempting to buy what she believed was fentanyl, officials said.

Methamphetamine also found, officials say

In addition to the alleged murder plot, Stanley was found to be in possession of 9.5 grams of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Bond set at $450,000

Stanley was indicted Thursday. Her bond has been set at $450,000.

