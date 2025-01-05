ERCOT issues weather watch for North Texas Monday through Friday

NORTH TEXAS — ERCOT issued a weather watch for Monday through Friday due to forecasted cold weather across the region combined with high levels of demand and the potential for lower reserves.

An arctic front is plunging through North Texas, sending temperatures plummeting behind it. First Alert Weather Days have been issued from Sunday through Friday due to arctic air and the potential for wintry precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest air so far this season is expected the next few nights. Wind chills will drop into the single digits and low teens on Sunday night and the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said there is now high confidence in wintry precipitation Wednesday night through Friday morning, with a 70-80% chance of measurable (>0.10") snowfall accumulations.

ERCOT said grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch and no action is needed by Texans.

