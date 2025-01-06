Widespread accumulation of snow expected in North Texas this week as First Alert Weather Days continue

NORTH TEXAS — We are becoming more confident that a significant snow event will hit North Texas starting Wednesday night. The worst of it comes across Thursday and Thursday night and doesn't leave until midday on Friday.

Do keep in mind this event is four days away and the forecast details will almost certainly change; however, there is a high level of confidence there will be travel problems on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast models agree that snow will arrive in the metroplex Wednesday night.

At first, the biggest problem will be wherever the icing starts. Right now, it could be over in Erath County and over the I-45 corridor in Navarro County and south. This placement has lower confidence at this time but could have the highest impact on travel and possible power outages.

Accumulating snow is forecast everywhere north of the ice event.

DFW snow forecast

The system arrives Wednesday night but could turn into an all-day event on Thursday with some areas in North Texas getting significant snow. How much and exactly where we don't know yet.

Below is the model of the day, the EURO, showing Thursday morning, afternoon, midnight and Friday morning.

The biggest takeaways? Icing (in pink) seems to sit in much the same place throughout the event. The snow seems to go on through the entire day and night over the metroplex.

We'll be within the time range of our short-range models starting Tuesday. This will help us refine the snow/ice forecast as far as placement and amounts. But do plan on travel problems on Thursday and Friday. Plan and keep watching the updates.

DFW weather

The First Alert Weather team will continue to update you several times throughout the day and night as we draw closer to this winter event. It has been almost a full year since the last accumulating snow in the DFW area so it's been a bit since any of us have had to deal with this kind of weather.

This is our first bout of winter temperatures this season. Expect below-freezing nights the rest of the week.

The wind chills Tuesday morning will not be as low as Monday morning, which dipped down into the teens, but still, a very cold start to an even colder day.

It's been almost a full year since we've had a daytime high only in the 30s. We'll have several in a row starting Tuesday, which begins sunny but ends with clouds.

Texas weather

One of the reasons this cold is such a shock is that the winter so far has been so mild. We just finished the third warmest December on record. DFW logged just one freezing night until now.

This is the first hard freeze of the season (28° or colder). Only in four other winters has it showed up so late.

This explains what no one has seen around here in some time: summer flowers still around in January inside the urban heat island of the metroplex.

First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Ray took these pictures in his yard this last Saturday, the day before those 40 mph winds brought in the winter cold.

Here is your 7-day forecast. It was 67° Sunday morning at DFW. We won't be that warm again at least for 10 days, if not more.