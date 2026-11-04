Voters confront a political earthquake in Texas. Does the GOP's fall signal a new era?

The election ended Gov. Greg Abbott's grip on the state's highest office.

But along Interstate 35, Texans are wrestling with a bigger question: Will a change in leadership bring change to their lives?

From the State Capitol in Austin to Temple and West, voters expressed everything from shock to relief following Democrat Gina Hinojosa's victory over the longtime Republican governor.

For some, the election was a political earthquake. For others, it was a long-awaited opportunity to rebuild.

"I haven't flown my flag in a long time, but I've never felt as proud as I do today," said Dayton Rupprecht, an Austin resident since 1984 and an election poll judge.

CBS News Texas

Rupprecht carried his Texas flag to the Capitol the morning after the election, fulfilling a promise he made to himself if the results went his way.

"It's just a real relief," he said, pointing to voters' support for changes in statewide leadership.

A political upset, an uncertain future

Farther north in Temple, the election results were still sinking in.

"Honestly, it was shocking. I didn't expect to see Abbott lose," said Dallas voter Nick Babikian. "To see basically the incumbent get overthrown like that was pretty wild."

Babikian said the real test will come in 2027, when the new governor faces the Texas Legislature.

"The potency of the governor is going to be tested, I guess, for the first six months," he said.

Frisco voter Renata Jauregui sees the turnover as a chance to break from decades of familiar policies.

"It's been 30 years of the same kind of policies, and it hasn't really gotten us to the point where I think we should be," she said.

But not every voter measured the election by party affiliation.

"I just want Texas to be Texas. I want the people to be happy. I support the people's vote," said Damien Spencer of Killeen.

Beyond red and blue

In West, voter Cordelia Shotts looked past the political victory to what she hopes it might mean for Texas families.

She cited concerns about women, children, the economy, and the rising cost of living. But her greatest hope was something no election can guarantee: unity.

"I see with this turnover a new opportunity for both parties to meet in the middle, for us to be Texans once again," Shotts said.

Her wish is for a state where neighbors care about one another regardless of their beliefs, religion, or whom they love.

For Texans accustomed to years of Republican leadership, the transition may not come easily.