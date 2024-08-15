Texas Veterans Commission begins new service dog grant program

NORTH TEXAS – Canine Companions has placed about 400 dogs nationally and 60 dogs in the south-central region since 2015. Now, through a new partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, it will help even more of our nation's heroes.

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. April Duckson-Jackson served the country for eight years.

"In my instance, my wounds are not physical," Duckson-Jackson said.

She now has a constant companion by her side to help with the wounds no one can see.

Rhapsody Jalapeno is a 2-year-old Labrador and golden retriever mix Duckson-Jackson got in July through Canine Companions.

"Being a veteran and having PTSD, Rhapsody isn't only a companion. She helps me with my confidence," Duckson-Jackson said.

"If I have a nightmare interruption, she can tug on the blankets to wake me up," Duckson-Jackson said.

Veterans will be able to get more service dogs like Rhapsody through funding from the Texas Veterans Commission.

"This is the pilot program for (the) Texas Veterans Commission grant, so this is the first year they've done it," said Laura Manning, director of philanthropy of Canine Companions.

The Texas Veterans Commission will give Canine Companions, which raises and trains service dogs for veterans and people with disabilities, $100,000 a year.

"Canine Companions is honored to be able to give these dogs free of charge to the veterans," Manning said. "The veterans have given so much to us and to our country."

The service dogs are trained in everything from getting pill bottles to retrieving phones and turning lights on. They also learn how to recognize and respond to signs of anxiety.

"This helps you love on him and get some depressure therapy. They can be trained in various cues. A common one is bouncing the leg," Canine Companions dog trainer Makenzie McGuire said.

Trainers teach the service dogs how to keep veterans comfortable in public.

"A lot of our clients are uncomfortable in large crowd settings, so having the dog behind them like this creates more space for them," McGuire said.

"Just from the few weeks that I've had her, I can honestly see that we're going to be breaking barriers together," Duckson-Jackson said.

Rhapsody is much more than a service dog for Duckson-Jackson. It's a way for the veteran to feel more secure as the pair step forward together, confident in what the future holds.