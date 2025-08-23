Watch CBS News
Texas tradition meets recruitment: Dallas police use cowboy hats to attract recruits

Doug Myers
Dallas police have added cowboy hats to their recruiting sales pitch to potential officers.

This week, the Dallas Police Department announced that officers are now approved to wear cowboy hats while on duty.

The update was shared via the department's official Facebook page and its Facebook recruiting page.

"Something new is landing at the Dallas Police Department," the department said in the social post. "Our officers are now approved to wear cowboy hats on duty!"

Photos on both pages featured the Love Field Airport Unit, noting the department is "proudly bringing Texas style to Dallas skies."

Dallas Police Department

The announcement included hashtags such as #WeAreHiring, #PoliceRecruitment, #WomenInPolicing, #CowboyHat, and #CareerOpportunity.

The post encourages people to apply to join the force at dallaspolice.net/joinDPD or call (214) 671-4409 to speak with a recruiter.

