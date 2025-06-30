Texas law to replace temporary paper license plates with metal ones takes effect on Tuesday

Temporary paper license plates will be a thing of the past in Texas. The state will largely eliminate paper license plates, replacing them with metal ones, starting Tuesday.

For years, the state allowed auto dealers to print temporary tags when customers purchased a vehicle, but authorities said criminals exploited the system. Some drivers used fake tags to avoid registering their vehicles, or to drive on toll roads or express lanes without getting a bill, according to officials.

The problems with paper license plates in Texas

The push to change the law began after the 2022 death of Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai, who died in a crash while chasing a car with fraudulent plates. The driver was wanted on multiple warrants, authorities said.

"Fraudulent paper tags are the criminal instrument of choice," Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney told lawmakers in 2023. "Drug dealers, human smugglers, auto theft rings, street gangs."

Scesney worked with then-state Rep. Craig Goldman to pass House Bill 718. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law in 2023, but its implementation was delayed until July 1, 2025, to give the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles time to build a new plate distribution and tracking system, state officials said. Under the new system, every plate will be linked to a name and address.

Scesney said that information helps officers assess risk during traffic stops.

"Are they a documented gang member? Do they have a violent history?" he said. "Wouldn't you think that would be helpful for an officer to know before going up to that window?"

New era for Texas drivers, auto dealers and law enforcement

Monday is the last day most paper tags can legally be printed in Texas. They will expire within 60 days, meaning they should all be gone from the roads by Sept. 1.

While Scesney acknowledged that criminals may find new workarounds, he said nothing is as easy to fake as paper.

"Here's what I say to critics who say criminals will just make fake metal tags," he said. "Okay, they might. But you can't email a metal tag. You can't create it on your home printer."

The law also affects the general public. When trading in a vehicle, drivers will likely keep their metal plates and transfer them to the new car.