Sharp rise in water-related deaths prompts Texas to step up enforcement on impaired boating

Texas officials sounded the alarm ahead of the July Fourth holiday after a sharp rise in water-related deaths, including 21 boating fatalities — a 75% increase over the same period last year.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department issued the safety alert as Texans hit the water for the long weekend, warning that many of the 59 water-related deaths reported so far this year could have been prevented.

In addition to the 21 boating-related deaths, the state has recorded 38 open-water drownings, according to TPWD.

Memorial Day to June: grim stats

From Memorial Day through the end of June, TPWD reported 12 open-water drowning deaths, six boating-related deaths, 13 arrests for boating while intoxicated and 213 citations for life jacket violations.

"These aren't just numbers. These are lives lost — friends, family, children — often due to something that could have been prevented," said Col. Ron VanderRoest, TPWD's law enforcement director, in a news release.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 22: People paddle down the Buffalo Bayou during the Buffalo Bayou Regatta on Saturday, March 22, 2024, in Houston. (Jill Karnicki/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap

Operation Dry Water targets BWI

To help reduce the rise in boating-related fatalities, Texas game wardens are joining Operation Dry Water — a nationwide campaign targeting impaired boating over the July Fourth holiday.

Alcohol is the primary contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, TPWD said.

"Texas game wardens will be out in full force this holiday, working day and night to protect everyone enjoying our lakes, rivers and coastal waters," VanderRoest said. "We have zero tolerance for boating while intoxicated because one reckless decision on the water can have deadly consequences."

Hundreds of thousands on the water

The call for caution comes as TPWD reports more than 560,000 registered boats and an estimated 359,000 unregistered paddlecraft on Texas waterways.

"If you're drinking and operating a boat, you're not only breaking the law — you're putting lives at risk," said Cody Jones, assistant commander for marine enforcement. "We want your celebrations to end with fireworks and family, not emergency calls and sirens."

How to report unsafe behavior

TPWD urges anyone who witnesses dangerous behavior on the water to report it by texting the keyword TXOGT and your tip to 847411, using the Texas OGT app (available on iOS and Android) for a possible reward of up to $1,000, or by calling anonymously at (800) 792-GAME (4263).

Safety reminders from TPWD

Meanwhile, TPWD issued a list of key safety reminders:

Wear a life jacket – Required for children under 13.

– Required for children under 13. Use an engine cut-off switch – It's the law.

– It's the law. Never boat under the influence – Alcohol and water don't mix.

– Alcohol and water don't mix. Take a boater safety course – Mandatory for some operators.

– Mandatory for some operators. Follow rules for personal watercraft – Know the regulations.

– Know the regulations. Be weather-aware and avoid overcrowding – Stay alert and safe.

– Stay alert and safe. Avoid saltwater with open wounds – Risk of Vibrio bacteria infection.

TPWD vows strong enforcement

"Our duty is clear: Ensure every Texan and visitor can enjoy the outdoors safely, and we will enforce the law to the fullest extent to make that happen," VanderRoest said.