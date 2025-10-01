Expanding sinkhole forces road closure in rural Texas

An ever-growing sinkhole has triggered emergency closures and warnings from state transportation officials in Cottle County near Paducah.

The collapse occurred in what is described as the Rolling Plains region of Texas, located between County Roads 485 and 489.

TxDOT urges public to stay away

"TxDOT is urging the public to stay away from the area due to unstable ground conditions," TxDOTChildress said in a post on X this week. "Driving around barricades is illegal and dangerous!"

Distance from major cities

Dallas-Fort Worth residents aren't directly affected unless they plan to make the four- to four-and-a-half-hour drive to the site, located about 100 miles east of Lubbock and 140 miles southeast of Amarillo.

Texas Department of Transportation

Sinkhole dimensions and road impact

As of Tuesday, the sinkhole measured approximately 40 feet wide, 40 feet long, and 70 feet deep.

TxDOT has closed the affected stretch of roadway and issued urgent warnings to avoid the area due to unstable ground.

Cause under investigation, no timeline

The cause of the sinkhole is under investigation, and it is unclear when repairs will begin or when closed sections will reopen.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when they become available.