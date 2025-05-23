Record spending increase for public schools passes in the Texas Senate, heads to the House

The Texas Senate unanimously passed House Bill 2 on Friday, allocating billions more for the state's public schools.

Lawmakers in the upper chamber voted 31-0 just before 7 p.m., with Republicans and Democrats united in approving the $8.5 billion increase over the next two years — $500 million more than initially agreed upon last week.

The measure includes $4.2 billion for pay raises for teachers with more than three years of experience and for non-administrative staff. There is also additional funding for special education, full-day pre-K, and school safety.

The bill offers a maximum of up to $8,000 for teachers with five or more years' experience in school districts with 5,000 and fewer students.

Republicans say this new funding is four times the usual increase in school spending.

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said on the chamber floor:

"I believe this will be the most transformative education package in Texas history. It surpasses every major school finance effort before it and reflects months of collaboration, tough conversations, and a shared commitment to our students and teachers. I want to be clear: this is historic funding, but it's not a blank check."

Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, said:

"I believe we can be proud of a lot of things in this budget. I want to thank you for the commitments you've made—first and foremost, the investment that's going to make a difference in our communities and our schools."

While there was widespread bipartisan support in the Texas Senate on Friday evening, some Democrats in the Texas House, including Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, have been critical of school spending, arguing this new funding is still not enough.

Talarico told CBS News Texas on Thursday that he is not impressed by the $8.5 billion increase.

"People see a big number and think it sounds pretty good, and it is better than nothing. But Texas is a big state, so the numbers are going to sound big."

The legislation now returns to the Texas House, where it is expected to pass.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said the bill will put "Texas on the pathway to be the best state in the nation for education."

The legislative session wraps up on June 2.

