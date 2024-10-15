Texas Senate candidates Ted Cruz and Colin Allred to meet in the only debate of the race

DALLAS – Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Colin Allred will meet Tuesday night in the only debate of their Texas Senate race that could help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Nationally, Democrats view Texas as one of their few potential pickup chances in the Senate this year, while much of their attention is focused on defending seats that are crucial to their thin majority, including in Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.

Cruz has urged Republicans to take Texas seriously amid signs that he is in a competitive race. A poll released Tuesday morning by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows Cruz leading Allred by 4 percentage points, within the margin of error.

Despite Texas' reputation as a deep-red state and the Democrats' 30-year statewide drought, the party has grown increasingly optimistic. In 2020, former President Donald Trump won the state by less than 6 percentage points, the narrowest margin of victory for a Republican presidential candidate in Texas since 1996.

The last time Cruz was on the ballot in 2018, he only defeated challenger Beto O'Rourke by 2.6 percentage points.

Tuesday's debate presents Allred, a three-term congressman from Dallas and former NFL linebacker, with a chance to boost his name identification to a broad Texas audience. Allred has made protecting abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign and has been sharply critical of the state's abortion ban, which is one of the strictest in the nation. The issue has been a winning one for Democrats, even in red states like Kentucky and Kansas, ever since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in 2022 to strip away constitutional protections for abortion.

Cruz, who fast made a name for himself in the Senate as an uncompromising conservative and ran for president in 2016, has refashioned his campaign to focus on his legislative record. He portrays his opponent as too liberal. Allred has meanwhile sought to flash moderate credentials and has the endorsement of former Republican U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

The two candidates alone have raised close to $100 million, according to the most recent reports from the Federal Election Commission. Tens of millions more dollars have been spent by outside groups, making it one of the most expensive races in the country.