Texas secures 54,000 acres for new Hill Country state park, set to be the state's second‑largest

Texas has finalized one of the most significant land conservation deals in its history, securing nearly 54,000 acres of Hill Country terrain to establish the future Silver Lake State Park.

Once opened, it will rank as the state's second‑largest park, trailing only the 311,000‑acre Big Bend Ranch State Park.

Garner State Park Texas and the Rio Frio near Uvalde Texas David Radzieta / Getty Images

State leaders say the acquisition strengthens long‑term efforts to expand outdoor access and safeguard the region's natural heritage.

The property spans Edwards and Kinney counties, about 150 miles west of San Antonio, set between Rocksprings and Uvalde. According to state officials, the property features steep canyons, limestone cliffs, rolling hills, and long stretches of the West Nueces River, all centered around a spring‑fed 30‑acre lake. The landscape also includes creeks, waterholes, oak motts, caves, and pictographs, and supports wildlife such as white‑tailed deer, turkey, javelina, dove, and the greenthroat darter. Portions of the land may also serve as habitat for the endangered golden‑cheeked warbler.

Environmental group praises acquisition

Environmental advocates hailed the acquisition as a milestone for Hill Country preservation.

"This is a once-in-a-generation win for conservation in Texas," said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. "Protecting this stunning Hill Country landscape ensures that our children and grandchildren will always have a place to connect with nature and experience the wild beauty of Texas."

State leaders highlight public access

Gov. Greg Abbott emphasized the importance of expanding outdoor opportunities.

Gov. Greg Abbott Jay Janner / Getty Images

"The opportunities to explore nature's wonders are truly bigger in Texas," Abbott said. "With this new land acquisition across the Hill Country, Texans will have access to more than 50,000 acres of unique outdoor activities. This future state park will grant generations of Texans with a deeper understanding of the land that helps make our state the natural envy of the world."

David Yoskowitz, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said the site is poised to become a major draw for visitors.

"This is an exciting addition to our state park system, and we are grateful to our partners at the Moody Foundation for their philanthropy and for bringing this slice of the hill country to the people of Texas," he said. "Near one of the most popular state parks in Texas, Silver Lake is sure to become a destination for park visitors and be the backdrop of memories made for generations to come."

Moody Foundation's major land gift

The Moody Foundation donated 87.5% of Silver Lake Ranch to the TPWD, while the agency purchased the remaining share for $11.85 million using the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund and the Sporting Goods Sales Tax. The land had long been used for sheep and cattle ranching and was previously owned by the Moody Foundation and the Libbie Shearn Moody Trust.

Ross Moody said the foundation was proud to help secure the land's future.

"The Moody Foundation is proud to help preserve this remarkable stretch of Texas Hill Country and make it accessible for generations to come," he said. "Silver Lake Ranch represents the natural beauty, history, and spirit of our state, and we are honored to make this gift to Texas Parks and Wildlife to ensure it remains protected and enjoyed by all Texans for years ahead."

Metzger noted that the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund – a $1 billion endowment approved by voters in 2023 – is already delivering on its promise to expand the state park system.

"This is hopefully just the first of many new parks where hunters, anglers, hikers, and others can enjoy the great outdoors," he said. "The Centennial Parks Conservation Fund is working as promised to bring Texans more parkland, better-protected wildlife, and places where the air and water will stay clean and fresh."

Opening timeline still to come

TPWD plans to open the property in stages.

Early access will likely involve guided tours and limited day‑use while planners conduct natural and cultural resource surveys. Later phases are expected to add trails, basic facilities, camping areas, and paddling access.

Development will be supported by interest generated from the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, pending approval from the Legislative Budget Board.

Officials say the planning process will take time, and TPWD will share updates – including potential opening timelines – as work progresses.