Why are Texas schools hiring uncertified teachers? Not enough certified ones are applying

Number of certified teachers in Texas classrooms on the decline, TEA says

Schools in Texas are struggling to get and keep certified teachers in the classroom, educators say.

The Texas Education Agency said that for the 2024-2025 school year, 43,800 new teachers were hired in Texas and only 45% of them were certified.

"A certified teacher in the classroom means that they have undergone training to lead to their success," said Jean Streepey, chair of the State Board for Educator Certification and Highland Park High School teacher. "Preparation includes 50 hours of field-based experiences, 300 hours of coursework. They also have observations and coaching from someone outside of the school, in addition to a mentor inside the school."

There are several types of certifications a teacher can obtain, including:

Early childhood through 3rd grade

Early childhood through 6th grade

4th through 8th grade

7th through 12th grade

Special education

Bilingual education

Within 4th through 8th and 7th through 12th, teachers can get certified for English, history, math and science.

Teachers must also pass state exams. It's a process that takes more than a year to complete.

In 2015, state lawmakers created Districts of Innovation, allowing public school districts to apply for exemptions to sections of the Texas Education Code. Exemptions like hiring uncertified teachers to fill teaching positions. According to the TEA, there are nearly 1,000 Districts of Innovation in Texas. There are 155 of them in North Texas – that's every school district in the area except Tioga ISD in Grayson County.

If a teacher isn't certified, studies show that students are more likely to fall behind. According to research from Texas Tech University, on average, students with uncertified teachers lose three to four months of learning. However, it also shows that uncertified teachers with prior classroom roles do not negatively impact student outcomes. Uncertified teachers are also less likely to stay in the classroom long-term.

So, why hire uncertified teachers? Simply, there are not enough certified teachers to fill positions.

"It seems to be a bit of a necessity," Dixon said.

District context is also important when hiring. "We would expect to have non-certified teachers, perhaps in CTE, career tech ed classes, such as welding or architecture, or something where someone's bringing in industry knowledge," said Jean Streepey, chair of the State Board for Educator Certification and Highland Park High School teacher. "but the question becomes, do we use that same standard for hiring someone who's teaching a second grader to read?"

It's important to note, charter and private schools are not required to hire certified teachers.

Streepey said that in the long run, having a certified teacher in the classroom is invaluable. "Research will tell us that certified teachers stay longer, and their students achieve more. But we, as communities, reap the long-term benefits of that. And if we want teachers to become certified, the time to invest in them is on the front side."

At East Texas A&M, they work with universities across the state to get teachers certified. "We really want to work collaboratively to try to help get well-prepared, highly qualified teachers in all of the classrooms in the State of Texas," says Dixon.

State lawmakers are working to get more certified teachers in the classroom.

HB 2 would require certified teachers to instruct core classes in public schools. That bill is currently sitting in a Senate education committee, where it's been since April 23.

HB 1178 would allow a temporary certification for teachers who are certified in other states. The House has voted on that bill. Once the vote has been certified, it will move to the Senate for consideration.

If you would like to see if your child's teacher is certified, you can check their status on the certificate lookup section on the TEA's website here.