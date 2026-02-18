More North Texas districts reject SB 11 prayer period as deadline nears

Several North Texas school boards this week are deciding whether to implement Senate Bill 11, a measure that would allow a daily period for prayer and the reading of the Bible or other religious texts during the school day. Parents must consent for their child to participate.

At least five Metroplex school districts are voting on whether to adopt the measure, and many are leaning against it.

On Tuesday, Grand Prairie ISD, Irving ISD and Cleburne ISD all voted not to adopt the policy. Some community members said existing policies already protect religious expression.

"I'm disturbed at the threat that I think this bill poses to religious freedom as protected in the First Amendment," said a Grand Prairie parent.

A former Irving ISD teacher and resident shared a similar sentiment, saying, "SB 11 states that any student or staff member who does not have a signed form to participate in the prayer or religious reading must leave the room. Can you imagine the chaos?"

More votes ahead

With a March 1 deadline approaching, other districts are still weighing the issue. Dallas ISD will take it up Thursday, Feb. 26, although the district has already signaled it will not adopt the policy.

"I'm not surprised, because the people who are making these decisions are educational professionals, and they know what their principle task is, it's to teach these students prepare for adult life and they want them to have strong religious principle but they don't want to teach them in school," said SMU political science professor Cal Jillson.

Debate over necessity

Jillson said students already have the individual right to pray or join religious clubs at school. He believes that makes the legislation unnecessary.

"So, this is an attempt to sort of squeeze Christian religious opportunities and principles into the school day itself," Jillson said.

State and union response

Under the bill, the Texas attorney general's office is expected to defend schools that adopt the policy. The Texas AFT said in a statement this month that it is prepared to weigh in on the implementation of what it calls potentially harmful policies.