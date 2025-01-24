Texas school choice takes center stage with Senate bill for Education Savings Account Program

The first glimpse of Texas' Education Savings Account Program is sparking debate across the political spectrum

DALLAS — The first glimpse of Texas' Education Savings Account Program, a major legislative priority for Governor Greg Abbott, has emerged, sparking debate across the political spectrum.

According to the bill filed by nine senators in the Texas Senate, the program is open to families either entering school for the first time, homeschooling, or entering private school. The state will set aside $1 billion of taxpayer money to cover the cost with $2,000 - $11,000 going to each student, depending on some factors including their school of choice.

This first draft isn't sitting well with some Democrats.

"Are kids going to be able to read? Are kids going to be able to do math? And we have seen that these ISAs or these voucher schemes tend to not have the return on their investment that they promise," said Rep. Mihaela Plesa, Texas House District 70.

Chairman of the Dallas County Democratic Party, Kardal Coleman, released the following statement:

"Senate Bill 2 is a direct assault on our public schools and a grave threat to the future of our children. Let's not forget what happened last session—Governor Greg Abbott held our public schools hostage, and when both Democratic and Republican lawmakers refused to pass his disastrous voucher scheme, he turned his back on our kids. He refused to provide meaningful funding increases for public schools, pushing dozens of schools into budget deficits. Now, they're telling you this time will be different—that this bill won't affect public school funding. Don't believe that lie.

What they won't tell you is this: public school funding is tied to attendance. For every child lost to this voucher scam, it impacts the entire 5.5 million students who rely on public education. That's not just a number. Those are children, families, and futures at stake.As a proud product of the public school system, I know what's at risk. Public schools are the heart of our communities. Imagine if Governor Abbott decided to take that $1 billion he's earmarked for private school vouchers and invested it in our public schools instead. We could give millions of kids access to better resources, new opportunities, and a real shot at a brighter future.But let's be clear: this bill was never about the children. It's about padding the pockets of private schools at the expense of hardworking taxpayers and the future of our kids."

The proposal also includes a solution aimed at protecting against the misuse of taxpayer dollars. Bill author and Texas Senator, Brandon Crieghton, said he's confident this bill will pass.

"It's about the details, of course. I think this bill, again, will be universal. It'll be bigger, faster, stronger, better funded, will serve more students," he said.