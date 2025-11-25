Texas finalizes school choice rules, paving the way for 2026 launch

Texas moves closer to rolling out school choice: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock has finalized the rules that will let families tap into thousands of dollars in new education funds starting in 2026.

Hancock formally filed the administrative rules for the school choice bill passed earlier this year in SB 2 with the Texas Secretary of State on Tuesday.

The rules take effect 20 days after filing.

The administrative rules outline how families can access new education funds, which provide over $10,000 annually for eligible private-school students — or up to $30,000 for students with disabilities — and up to $2,000 for other participating students, including homeschoolers.

The rules incorporate more than 300 public comments, according to the comptroller's news release, and clarify income-based prioritization.

The rules also clarify:

A family's adjusted gross income will be used in determining prioritization for participation.

Families of students with disabilities may submit a licensed expert's evaluation for prioritization, but an IEP is required to qualify for the additional financial support.

Participating students who remain in good standing will not need to reapply each year.

The finalized rules also state that private schools can participate in the school choice program if they meet accreditation and testing requirements, and accredited private virtual schools must have a Texas business location.

Rollout dates for Texas families, private schools announced

The school choice program rollout begins Dec. 9, 2025, for eligible accredited private schools and vendors currently participating in the Parent-Directed Special Education Services.

Online applications for Texas families open on Feb. 4, 2026, ahead of the 2026–27 school year.

Hancock said the goal is to implement the school choice bill "responsibly, transparently and quickly" while keeping students at the center of the program.

Texas OKs $1 billion school choice plan backed by Trump

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the $1 billion controversial school choice bill into law in early May, allowing for taxpayer money to be used to help qualifying students pay for private school tuition.

President Trump threw his support behind the vote in April, posting on Truth Social, "Congratulations to my friends, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dustin Burrows, along with Texas Legislators, for finally passing SCHOOL CHOICE, which I strongly endorsed – this is a gigantic Victory for students and parents in the Great State of Texas!

He added, "We will very soon be sending Education BACK TO ALL THE STATES, where it belongs." In January, Mr. Trump issued an executive order that frees up federal funding for school choice programs.

Hancock said the final rules for school choice will be published in the Texas Register and are available on the comptroller's website.