Texas Senate committee advances GOP redistricting bill ahead of full Senate vote

Texas redistricting bill moves to the state Senate after passing the Texas House

The Texas Senate Committee on Redistricting voted Thursday to advance House Bill 4 to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation, setting up a likely vote on Friday.

The controversial Republican-backed proposal, which passed the House in an 88-52 party-line vote on Wednesday, aims to redraw the state's congressional map and produce five new GOP-leaning districts.

Once approved by the Republican majority in the full Senate, the bill will head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for signature.

Committee vote falls along party lines

The Senate committee approved the new maps by a 5-3 vote Thursday morning, with one member absent. The vote fell along party lines.

Democrats have vowed to challenge the legality of the new map in court, arguing it undermines fair representation and dilutes minority voting power.

California launches counter-redistricting plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed California's redistricting plan as a direct response to Republican-led efforts in Texas to redraw congressional maps and secure more GOP seats in the U.S. House. Newsom said the move was necessary to "fight fire with fire" and prevent what he called a Trump-backed attempt to rig the 2026 midterm elections.

The California Legislature has now approved the plan, which is expected to be signed into law. It would shift five Republican-held U.S. House seats to be more favorable to Democrats in the 2026 election.

Democrats broke quorum to block bill

The Texas House vote came after a dramatic standoff earlier this month, when Democratic lawmakers fled the state to break quorum and block action on the redistricting bill. Their absence stalled the Legislature and effectively ended the first special session, delaying the measure for two weeks.

Restrictions imposed as Democrats returned

Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session hours after the first adjourned, and Democrats returned to the House chamber on Monday, allowing the legislation to move forward.

That evening, HB 4 passed out of the House redistricting committee on a 12-8 party-line vote.

To prevent another walkout, House Speaker Dustin Burrows imposed a rule requiring Democratic members to be escorted by Department of Public Safety officers if they wished to leave the Capitol.

Collier challenges effort to place her into DPS custody

While most Democrats complied, Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth refused. She was temporarily locked in the House chamber and was later allowed to go to her Capitol office. On Monday, Collier filed a petition in state court alleging she was under "illegal restraint by the government."

The court has not yet ruled on the matter.

Democrats protest overnight in Capitol

On Tuesday, several other Democrats joined Collier in protest, tearing up their signed escort agreements and spending the night in the Capitol. With the passage of HB 4, Republican leaders dropped the escort requirement.

The redistricting plan is expected to give Republicans a significant advantage in the 2026 midterm elections, potentially flipping up to five congressional seats.

Abbott vows to sign redistricting bill

In a statement, the governor praised House Republicans for passing a congressional redistricting bill he says better reflects the will of Texas voters. He criticized Democrats for leaving the state to block the measure, calling their efforts futile.

Abbott said he will sign the bill once it passes the Senate.

"Republicans stayed the course, stayed at work and stayed true to Texas," Abbott said.