Texas Rangers bullpen woes continue

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One out away from securing their first postseason berth in seven years, the Rangers bullpen collapsed again Thursday night in Seattle as J.P. Crawford sliced a walk-off 2-out, 2-run double to the left field corner off Jonathan Hernandez in the bottom of the 9th inning, giving the Mariners a dramatic 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers appeared to be well on their way to clinching a playoff spot when reliever Jose Leclerc protected a 2-1 lead, setting down the Mariners in order on just 9 pitches in the 8th inning.

However, Manager Bruce Bochy summoned 35-year old Aroldis Chapman to start the 9th inning, and the Mariners loaded the bases with 2 singles and a walk. Bochy pulled Chapman, who did not record an out, in favor of Hernandez, who retired the next two batters only to see Crawford spoil the Rangers' night.

Texas gets another opportunity to secure, not only a playoff spot, but also the American League West, on Friday night in Seattle when Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound in Game 2 of this 4-game series.

The Rangers' Magic Number to win the division remains at 2. If Texas wins in Seattle and Houston loses in Arizona on Friday night, the Rangers will secure the 8th division title in the 52-year history of the franchise. The Rangers will clinch at least a Wild Card playoff spot with one more win.