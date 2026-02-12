Watch CBS News
Texas professor accused of sexual assault, publishing or threatening to publish intimate images, authorities say

Doug Myers
A longtime Texas college professor and former county CrimeStoppers chairman is accused of sexual assault and of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, authorities said.

Carey Allen Counsil, 59, of Brenham, turned himself in to the Collin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest connected to a sexual assault investigation involving his estranged wife.

Counsil, a professor at Blinn College and former chairman of Washington County CrimeStoppers, is also a business owner and real estate developer who previously ran for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, according to reports.

The investigation, which involved collecting digital evidence and related communications, began in November 2025 after a delayed report was made, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

counsil-carey-allen-mug-collin-county.jpg
Carey Allen Counsil   Collin County Jail

On Thursday, KWHI in Brenham said Counsil contacted the station, claiming the charges are "false allegations filed after mediation."

"These are very serious allegations that we are not taking lightly," Counsil told KWHI, adding he looks forward to seeing a grand jury.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said no further information would be released because the investigation is ongoing.

In:

