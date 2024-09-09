North Texas police officer thought he was the first in his family. An effort to honor Dallas heroes uncovered his hidden history.

Dallas streets to pay tribute to police, firefighters killed in the line of duty

NORTH TEXAS — For as long as he can remember, Kyle Koiner wanted to be a police officer, even if he didn't quite understand why.

He joined the Richardson Police Department's Explorer program at 14 and eventually became an officer for The Colony police department, always feeling a bit like the odd man out in his family.

"A lot of people in my family thought that too. Why do you want to go down this path?" he recalls. "Family history as far as I went back is farming, ranching, and then computer engineers and science engineers. No law enforcement that I knew of, at all."

That is until two weeks ago when he got a call that the Dallas Police Department was looking for him.

"At first we thought it was a scam," he said.

The department, he learned, was seeking out descendants of William Riddell, one of the first Dallas officers to lose his life in the line of duty, way back in 1892.

"From their research found out he was my great-great-great-great grandfather. Pretty wild!" he said.

Looking at a picture of Riddell, Koiner considers there might be some resemblance. Koiner's wife certainly thinks so.

"Right around the eyes," said Koiner, who is blue-eyed just like his ancestor.

Next month, the city of Dallas will begin honoring all its fallen first responders – 95 police officers and 78 firefighters, in total - with street signs bearing their names.

The idea was first proposed by Dallas Police Sergeant Steven Shivers after he saw similar signs in Boston honoring officers there and marking the locations where they lost their lives.

"For the citizens that are living in that area. It's important for them to know that we show up," said Sgt Shivers.

During a ceremony planned for next month, the first two signs will be unveiled.

The first firefighter honored will be John Dardeman, who died after being hit by a car while trying to put out a fire.

The first Dallas police officer to receive the honor will be Officer Riddell.

His sign will go up in Deep Ellum along the same street where he was killed.

According to newspapers at the time, Riddell was attempting to arrest a local shoemaker for carrying a pistol, when the suspect opened fire killing him.

Koiner has been poring over old articles.

"A cowboy on a horse took a lasso and roped the shooter by the neck and was about to hang him because the crowd was yelling lynch him. Another officer quickly grabbed a knife and cut the rope to prevent that," said Koiner.

Learning about his ancestor has brought him a new perspective on a job he's now held for nearly two decades.

"Now it makes sense – why I do what I do," said Koiner, who feels a kinship with the ancestor whose love for law enforcement he may have inherited. "I like to think he was there with me. Guiding me out of situations I may not have made it out of myself."

An honor guard member, Koiner has paid tribute to many officers killed in action.

"I've had to carry a coffin myself for an in-line-of-duty death we had here in The Colony…It always hits hard."

He will pay tribute again next month when Riddell's street sign is unveiled.

"There will be tears. I'm a pretty emotional guy. Not afraid to say it," he admits. "I think it's wonderful… just to remember who walked the streets, who patrolled the streets, who was out there protecting and serving even when the streets were made of dirt and mud."