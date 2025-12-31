North Texas man killed after being crushed by 2,500-pound concrete cattle feed trough, officials say

A person was killed Tuesday evening in Parker County after being crushed by a large concrete cattle feed trough that fell from a flatbed trailer, according to officials.

Parker County Emergency Services District 6 said in a press release that crews were dispatched around 5:06 p.m. on Dec. 30 to a report of a person trapped by falling concrete along Old Tin Top Road. When first responders arrived, they determined the incident involved a concrete cattle feed trough that was being unloaded from a flatbed 18-wheeler trailer.

Officials said the trough fell from the trailer during the unloading process and landed on an individual at the scene. The trough was estimated to weigh approximately 2,500 pounds.

Despite emergency response efforts, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Parker County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident. No additional details, including the identity of the victim, were immediately released.