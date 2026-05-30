Texas child‑exploitation operation leads to 276 arrests and 89 children rescued, authorities say

A sweeping two‑month child‑exploitation crackdown across Texas has led to 276 arrests and the rescue of 89 children, federal and local authorities announced this week.

Officials called Operation Soteria Shield one of the state's largest coordinated efforts to combat online predators.

The initiative, led by FBI Dallas and dozens of Texas law enforcement agencies, ran from March to April 2026. Those arrested face charges ranging from possession, distribution, and production of child sexual abuse material to online solicitation, trafficking, and sexual assault. The 89 rescued children include previously unidentified victims.

The crackdown brought together 91 agencies and 197 personnel, including investigators, analysts, digital‑forensics specialists, prosecutors, and child‑advocacy partners.

Targeting online child exploitation

Operation Soteria Shield focused on identifying people who target children across social media, messaging apps, and other online platforms. Investigators pursued suspects accused of creating, sharing, or possessing child sexual abuse material, soliciting minors online, trafficking children, committing sexual assault, and other forms of exploitation.

Officials said the cases remain active and additional charges are likely as forensic reviews continue. The effort was announced by the FBI Dallas' North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Leaders stress trauma and teamwork

Leaders from the FBI and the police departments of Dallas, Plano, Wylie, Garland, and Fort Worth emphasized the importance of interagency cooperation and the lasting trauma these crimes inflict on victims.

"This would not have been successful without the resolve of each participating agency," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

"These are not victimless crimes," Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux said. "They leave lasting trauma on children and families. I am incredibly proud of the work of our investigators and every agency partner who helped make this operation successful."

"Every child deserves to grow up safe, protected, and free from exploitation," Plano Police Chief Ed Drain said. "This operation reflects our shared commitment to defend children wherever abuse occurs, whether that is in a home, on a device or through an online platform. The work done by these investigators has changed lives."

Full list of participating agencies

Participating agencies included:

Abilene Police Department

Allen Police Department

Andrews Police Department

Aubrey Police Department

Azle Police Department

Bartonville Police Department

Bedford Police Department

Bonham Police Department

Bowie County Sheriff's Office

Burleson Police Department

Carrollton Police Department

Celina Police Department

Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County

Childress County Sheriff's Office

Cleburne Police Department

Colleyville Police Department

Collin County District Attorney's Office

Collin County Sheriff's Office

Commerce Police Department

Cooke County Sheriff's Office

Crowley Police Department

Dallas Children's Advocacy Center

Dallas Police Department

Denton County Sheriff's Office

Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

DeSoto Police Department

Dublin Police Department

Duncanville Police Department

Ellis County Sheriff's Office

Elm Ridge Police Department

Euless Police Department

Fannin County Sheriff's Office

Farmers Branch Police Department

FBI Dallas Field Office

FBI El Paso Field Office

FBI San Antonio Field Office

Flower Mound Police Department

Fort Worth Police Department

Frisco Police Department

Garland Police Department

Grayson County Sheriff's Office

Greenville Police Department

Gregg County Sheriff's Office

Harrison County Sheriff's Office

Hawk Cove Police Department

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Highland Park Department of Public Safety

Homeland Security Investigations

Honey Grove Police Department

Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

Irving Police Department

Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Lamesa Police Department

Lewisville Police Department

Little Elm Police Department

Littlefield Police Department

Lone Star Police Department

Longview Police Department

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

Lubbock Police Department

McKinney Police Department

Mesquite Police Department

Midlothian Police Department

Northlake Police Department

Office of Inspector General – Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Olney Police Department

Palmer Police Department

Pampa Police Department

Parker County Sheriff's Office

Plainview Police Department

Plano Police Department

Princeton Police Department

Prosper Police Department

Richardson Police Department

Rockwall County Criminal District Attorney's Office

Rockwall Police Department

Rockwall County Sheriff's Office

Rowlett Police Department

Royse City Police Department

Rusk County Sheriff's Office

Seminole Police Department

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Taylor County Sheriff's Office

Texas Department of Public Safety

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas

Valley View Police Department

White Settlement Police Department

Wilmer Police Department

Wylie Police Department

How to report suspected exploitation

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov or report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.