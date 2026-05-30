Texas child‑exploitation operation leads to 276 arrests and 89 children rescued, authorities say
A sweeping two‑month child‑exploitation crackdown across Texas has led to 276 arrests and the rescue of 89 children, federal and local authorities announced this week.
Officials called Operation Soteria Shield one of the state's largest coordinated efforts to combat online predators.
The initiative, led by FBI Dallas and dozens of Texas law enforcement agencies, ran from March to April 2026. Those arrested face charges ranging from possession, distribution, and production of child sexual abuse material to online solicitation, trafficking, and sexual assault. The 89 rescued children include previously unidentified victims.
The crackdown brought together 91 agencies and 197 personnel, including investigators, analysts, digital‑forensics specialists, prosecutors, and child‑advocacy partners.
Targeting online child exploitation
Operation Soteria Shield focused on identifying people who target children across social media, messaging apps, and other online platforms. Investigators pursued suspects accused of creating, sharing, or possessing child sexual abuse material, soliciting minors online, trafficking children, committing sexual assault, and other forms of exploitation.
Officials said the cases remain active and additional charges are likely as forensic reviews continue. The effort was announced by the FBI Dallas' North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Leaders stress trauma and teamwork
Leaders from the FBI and the police departments of Dallas, Plano, Wylie, Garland, and Fort Worth emphasized the importance of interagency cooperation and the lasting trauma these crimes inflict on victims.
"This would not have been successful without the resolve of each participating agency," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.
"These are not victimless crimes," Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux said. "They leave lasting trauma on children and families. I am incredibly proud of the work of our investigators and every agency partner who helped make this operation successful."
"Every child deserves to grow up safe, protected, and free from exploitation," Plano Police Chief Ed Drain said. "This operation reflects our shared commitment to defend children wherever abuse occurs, whether that is in a home, on a device or through an online platform. The work done by these investigators has changed lives."
Full list of participating agencies
Participating agencies included:
- Abilene Police Department
- Allen Police Department
- Andrews Police Department
- Aubrey Police Department
- Azle Police Department
- Bartonville Police Department
- Bedford Police Department
- Bonham Police Department
- Bowie County Sheriff's Office
- Burleson Police Department
- Carrollton Police Department
- Celina Police Department
- Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County
- Childress County Sheriff's Office
- Cleburne Police Department
- Colleyville Police Department
- Collin County District Attorney's Office
- Collin County Sheriff's Office
- Commerce Police Department
- Cooke County Sheriff's Office
- Crowley Police Department
- Dallas Children's Advocacy Center
- Dallas Police Department
- Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division
- DeSoto Police Department
- Dublin Police Department
- Duncanville Police Department
- Ellis County Sheriff's Office
- Elm Ridge Police Department
- Euless Police Department
- Fannin County Sheriff's Office
- Farmers Branch Police Department
- FBI Dallas Field Office
- FBI El Paso Field Office
- FBI San Antonio Field Office
- Flower Mound Police Department
- Fort Worth Police Department
- Frisco Police Department
- Garland Police Department
- Grayson County Sheriff's Office
- Greenville Police Department
- Gregg County Sheriff's Office
- Harrison County Sheriff's Office
- Hawk Cove Police Department
- Henderson County Sheriff's Office
- Highland Park Department of Public Safety
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Honey Grove Police Department
- Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
- Irving Police Department
- Johnson County Sheriff's Office
- Lamesa Police Department
- Lewisville Police Department
- Little Elm Police Department
- Littlefield Police Department
- Lone Star Police Department
- Longview Police Department
- Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
- Lubbock Police Department
- McKinney Police Department
- Mesquite Police Department
- Midlothian Police Department
- Northlake Police Department
- Office of Inspector General – Texas Juvenile Justice Department
- Olney Police Department
- Palmer Police Department
- Pampa Police Department
- Parker County Sheriff's Office
- Plainview Police Department
- Plano Police Department
- Princeton Police Department
- Prosper Police Department
- Richardson Police Department
- Rockwall County Criminal District Attorney's Office
- Rockwall Police Department
- Rockwall County Sheriff's Office
- Rowlett Police Department
- Royse City Police Department
- Rusk County Sheriff's Office
- Seminole Police Department
- Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
- Taylor County Sheriff's Office
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas
- U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas
- Valley View Police Department
- White Settlement Police Department
- Wilmer Police Department
- Wylie Police Department
How to report suspected exploitation
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov or report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline.
CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.