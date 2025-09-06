Gov. Greg Abbott presents CLEAT Officer of the Year awards to 15 honorees, including four from North Texas

Honoring law enforcement, Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday presented awards to 15 officers from across Texas — including four from North Texas — for the critical work they do to keep Texans safe.

The 2025 Texas Officer of the Year Awards ceremony was held during the annual Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) convention in McAllen.

Abbott praises law enforcement's role

In a news release, the governor emphasized the foundational role of law enforcement in public safety while expressing gratitude for the officers' bravery, valor and service.

"Public safety starts with our law enforcement," Abbott said. "You cannot go to work, you cannot go to school, you cannot go shopping, you cannot live in your community and feel safe without the support of law enforcement to ensure that safety."

North Texas officers recognized

The 2025 Texas Officer of the Year award winners from North Texas include:

Ilse Gerardo – Dallas Police Department

Harvey Richard "Dick" Hill – Arlington Police Department

Michael Nelson – Tarrant County Sheriff's Department

Ben Wright – Fort Worth Police Department

CLEAT

Statewide honorees also awarded

Other recipients from across Texas include:

Jessica Caro – El Paso Police Department

Jason Davis – La Marque Police Department

Suracy Gonzalez – El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Michael Gutierrez – McAllen Police Department

Scott Leeton – Corpus Christi Police Department

Hayden McAdams – Potter County Sheriff's Office

Ashton Moss – Vidor Police Department

Daniel Pollard – Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Jairo Sanchez – San Antonio Police Department

Michael Stephenson – Vidor Police Department

Frank Tapia, San Antonio Police Department

Abbott highlights bail reform

During the awards ceremony, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas passed the toughest bail reform in state history during the 89th Legislative Session to keep dangerous criminals off the streets. He thanked law enforcement for their courage, service and commitment to protecting Texans.

CLEAT leaders join ceremony

In addition to Abbott, attendees included CLEAT President Scott Leeton, CLEAT Executive Director Robert Leonard, CLEAT Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Szimanski, award honorees and other law enforcement leaders.