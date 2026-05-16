Wanted suspect shot by officers in Johnson County after alleged shootout threat and pursuit, authorities say

A man wanted on multiple warrants was shot by law enforcement Saturday after allegedly vowing to engage in a shootout rather than return to prison and leading Texas officers on a pursuit, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Boy, was taken to a hospital, where his condition wasn't immediately known, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

BOLO issued before pursuit

Deputies had received a BOLO alert for Boy, and when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers located him and attempted to stop him, he fled, prompting a pursuit around 6 p.m. that also involved Johnson County deputies.

The chase ended near Jack Burton Drive and Texas 174 after officers used a PIT maneuver that caused Boy's vehicle to crash, authorities said. A PIT maneuver is a police tactic in which a pursuing vehicle taps the rear of a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin out and stop.

During the arrest attempt, Boy produced a firearm and was shot by officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigation turned over to Texas Rangers

No officers were injured. Per protocol, the case will be turned over to the Texas Rangers.

The sheriff's office said no additional details would be released because of the ongoing investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.