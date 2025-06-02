Texas Legislature passes landmark alcohol ID law inspired by grieving mother

A bill requiring electronic ID readers at grocery and convenience stores that sell alcohol is now just a signature away from becoming law in Texas – a move being hailed as one of the most transformational changes to the state's liquor laws in three decades.

A mother's mission begins

Stephens family

The legislation, which passed on the final full day of the 2025 session, was driven by Charlotte Stephens, a Richardson mother whose 18-year-old son, Deshawn, died in a 2022 car crash after purchasing alcohol without being asked for identification.

"Amen. Right. It's unbelievable," Stephens said after learning the bill had passed. "Oh, he would be so proud. So proud. Yep. That's it. All the time. That is great."

Three years of advocacy

Stephens spent the past three years advocating for stricter alcohol sales enforcement. Her efforts culminated in Senate Bill 650, which mandates the use of electronic ID scanners to verify age at points of sale.

"When the conference committee voted and passed this after the House of Representatives, after the Senate - I was just there. I mean, there's just no words," Stephens said.

A tragic turning point

Deshawn's death in April 2022 became a rallying point for reform. He had purchased alcohol from a Dallas convenience store without showing ID before crashing his car.

"I'm begging you, do something," Stephens said in a previous plea to lawmakers.

Her advocacy gained bipartisan support, including from Democratic State Sen. Royce West and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

"We're sending a strong message," Patrick said. "If you're selling liquor, you need to be sure no 21 is buying it."

Bill named for Deshawn

The bill, named in honor of Deshawn, was among the final measures approved this session.

"Just a heart full of gratitude, honestly," Stephens said. "Just a heart full of gratitude and appreciation."

Lawmakers reflect on impact

In a statement to CBS News Texas, West said: "I am gratified that SB 650 has passed into law. This bill's success was very much thanks to one determined mother who wanted to save lives after a tragedy befell her son."

Work still continues

While Stephens is celebrating the bill's passage, she says her work isn't done.

"Tell her thank you for being an advocate for this particular bill," one supporter said.

A mother's lasting grief

Back home in Richardson, Stephens is surrounded by reminders of her son - and the cause she championed in his name.

"Parents expect the garage door to go back up. They expect you to return home," she said. "And that didn't happen for me. And it's not okay. I want to be clear about that. It's not okay."