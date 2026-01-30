Texas lawmakers call for release of Columbia University protester held in ICE custody

Texas Democrats held a press conference outside the ICE Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado on Friday, demanding the release of a Columbia University protester.

Lawmakers and family members are calling for the release of Leqaa Kordia, the last Colombian protester still in ICE custody.

Texas Rep. Salman Bhojani said he had a scheduled visit with her but was denied entry into the facility. Kordia was arrested in March 2025 during a routine immigration check‑in in New Jersey, where she lived.

Her family says she was targeted for advocating for Palestine, despite protest‑related charges later being dropped. They say the conditions inside the facility are inhumane.

Family describes emotional toll

"I'm extremely angry," said Hamzah Abushaban, Kordia's cousin. "Some part of me as a family member, I feel hopeful, I feel powerless, but the most we can do is speak for her."

Her attorney, Travis Fife with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said Kordia has been in custody for more than 300 days. He shared a statement she wrote about her experience inside the detention center that read in part, "I'm 300 times prouder to be a Palestinian, I'm 300 times more hopeful, I'm 300 times more grateful, but I'm also 300 times more humiliated, I'm 300 times more frustrated."

Fife said she has no criminal record outside of protest‑related arrests, both of which were dismissed. He said an immigration judge has granted her bond twice, but the Department of Homeland Security has not released her.

Bond ruling now on appeal

"Now her bond decision is currently on appeal, and now all we have to do is wait, and see what the court decides," Fife said.

Bhojani said ICE denying him access on Friday reflects a lack of agency transparency.

"The government here should be more transparent to us and say yes, this is why we're doing it, and what's the harm," Bhojani said.

Family vows to keep fighting

Abushaban said the family will continue pushing until Kordia is released.

"Counting down the days till she's free," he said.

CBS News Texas reached out to ICE and DHS for comment, but did not hear back by the deadline.

Government cites past concerns

In a previous statement, the agencies said Kordia has ties to terrorist activities and Hamas, and that she overstayed her student visa. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem previously released a statement saying, "It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country."