Texas Latino community leaders warn immigration policy could shift Hispanic vote in midterms

Latino community leaders in Texas say immigration enforcement policies could reshape the Hispanic vote in upcoming midterm elections, warning that growing frustration with enforcement-only approaches is pushing some voters away from the Republican Party. At a Thursday news conference, business and community advocates said recent turnout and polling show a noticeable shift among Latino voters, who they say could play a decisive role at the ballot box.

Latinos in Texas are well represented in both the Democratic and Republican parties; however, leaders at the news conference say their research shows there has been a 10 to 15% shift in Hispanic voters across the state who left the Republican party and voted Democrat.

The reason, they say, is their disapproval of immigration enforcement efforts under the Trump administration and the lack of sensible immigration reform in Congress.

They claim that what Latino voters want are pathways to citizenship, like the Dignity and Dream Act, that have stalled in Congress. Additionally, they've become increasingly opposed to what many have described as aggressive and overreaching enforcement tactics used to remove immigrants who are in the country seeking status via the judicial process.

"You have poked the bear," said Diana Flores, with the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "The numbers that came out during the primaries have proven that. You don't mess with our families. We are mixed-status families."

"The primaries showed that enforcement-only rhetoric is a gamble and an enforcement-only message has alienated Hispanic and moderate voters," said Juan Carlos Cerda, the Texas Director of American Business Immigration Coalition.

"Hispanic and Latino voters are not owned by either party," said Massey Villareal, the CEO of Precision Task Group. "We are united by faith, family, work and opportunity. We are willing to work with leaders who respect those values. Our vote will determine the midterms."

Villareal is an outspoken Republican who also said the GOP is going to have to change its messaging over immigration if it wants to continue to enjoy the support of Latino voters.