Texas influencers sue Houston restaurant for $1 million after viral video of SUV crashing through window

Two Texas influencers are suing for $1 million in damages after an SUV plowed into a Houston restaurant while they were filming a food review, an incident that was caught on video and went viral earlier this month.

On Aug. 17, Nina Santiago and her partner, Patrick Blackwood, were filming a food review at Cuvee Culinary Creations when an SUV crashed through the restaurant's window.

"It was a terrifying, scary experience, and like I said, one thing keeps replaying in my head was his facial expression," Santiago told CBS News affiliate KHOU reported. "Like, we knew it was the end, but for some reason, it just wasn't."

Both were treated at a local hospital for cuts and bruises and later released.

Lawsuit claims Houston restaurant failed to protect customers

The lawsuit claims the restaurant failed to have barriers or protective structures in place to prevent vehicles from driving through the glass window.

The lawsuit is being led by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has previously represented Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during his impeachment trial and 120 accusers who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The proposed damages claim that the restaurant should have had protections in place to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian areas.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.