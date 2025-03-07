Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows praises the state's response to measles outbreak

The number of measles cases in Texas has risen to nearly 200. On Friday, the Department of State Health Services announced that the number of people with the virus rose from 159 on Tuesday to 198 on Friday. Twenty-three people are being treated in the hospital.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, praised the state's response to the outbreak, which is the largest in 30 years. The outbreak is in nine counties in the southern plains. Three of those counties are in the district the speaker represents.

When asked if he thinks the state needs to do more to encourage people to get the vaccine, Burrows said, "The state of Texas is doing a good job. We are bringing the vaccines over to the county. We are bringing them over to the epicenter of it, and making sure people have the resources and the tools they need to get the vaccinations and obviously, dealing with the illnesses already there."

When asked how concerned he is about the spread of the measles, Burrows said, "I think we're doing what's needed to be done at this point. I continue to monitor the situation, and I believe we're going to have it under control."

The CDC is in Texas assisting the state. The Department of State Health Services said increasing the number of people who receive the MMR vaccine is a statewide priority. The state says it's encouraging all eligible individuals to make sure they are up to date on the vaccine to prevent the measles infection and its spread.

The House Public Health Committee held a hearing Monday at the Texas Capitol. State Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, said more people in the state are seeking vaccine exemptions.

"In 2003-2004, we saw 2,314 religious exemptions as reasons not to get the vaccine," Johnson said. "To date, that number has climbed to 118,572 people claiming religious exemptions from purposes of not getting the vaccine."

The CDC says the MMR vaccine has been 97 percent effective with a two-dose regimen and 93 percent with one dose. The Department of State Health Services is making a number of recommendations for people in different age groups who live in the outbreak areas to get vaccinated.

