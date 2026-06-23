Texas Hill Country leaders to discuss housing recovery nearly a year after devastating July 4 floods

Nearly a year ago, communities in the Texas Hill Country were devastated by floods that claimed the lives of 137 people, 37 of whom were children. On Tuesday, leaders are sharing an update on housing recovery for those still facing the impacts.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is hosting a news conference at 10 a.m. in a new neighborhood in Kerrville. Leaders promise to share the most comprehensive update yet on housing recovery efforts aimed at helping survivors return to safe, permanent housing. The briefing will happen in the new Marisposa neighborhood.

Tuesday's briefing will also include comments from Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation, Connective, and the Hunt Preservation Society.

The foundation, a nonprofit based in Kerrville and founded in 1982, says it is dedicated to improving the quality of life across the Hill Country region by connecting donors with community needs.

In addition to the lives lost, the flooding caused between $18-22 billion in damage across the region, including to homes and businesses.