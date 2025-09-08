Texas high school football coaching legend Gary "G.A." Moore dies at 86

Texas football coaching legend Gary "G.A." Moore died Friday at the age of 86.

Born in Mustang, Texas, in 1938, his coaching career included over 400 winning games and eight state championships.

Moore's noted coaching career includes Celina, where he coached for 14 years. During his first season, the team made it to the state semifinals. The team ultimately captured five state championships, including a row from 1998 to 2001. They also racked up a 57-game winning streak. He was one of the most winningest coaches in Texas high school football history, the City of Celina said.

In 2012, he was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

"Coach Moore's legacy stretches far beyond the football field, leaving an enduring impact on the young men he mentored, the program he built, and the community he helped shape," the City of Celina said in a statement.

Before his legendary career began, Moore played four sports at his high school in Pilot Point, lettering 16 times. He played football on a scholarship at North Texas State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1962 and master's degree in 1967, according to the obituary. He began dating his wife, Lois Ann, in college and they were married for over 60 years.

Pilot Point ISD recognized Moore in 2024 for his contributions to the community by naming the field at Massey Stadium "G.A. Moore Jr. Field."

The City of Celina said it will light the historic Water Tower orange through his memorial.

"This light will shine as a beacon of gratitude, remembrance, and respect for a man whose influence will forever be felt in our community," the city said in a statement.

Moore's funeral will be held on Tuesday morning.