Texas Health NICU babies celebrate first Valentine's Day

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at Texas Health locations across North Texas celebrated Valentine's Day in the cutest way this week.

Team members dedicated to enhancing every milestone dressed the little ones in festive attire, making the day that represents love and affection even more special for families navigating through a challenging time.

Texas Health hospitals that participated include Arlington Memorial, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Southwest Fort Worth, Dallas and Flower Mound.

As families celebrated the day with their little ones, they were reminded that love knows no bounds — even in the hospital setting.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

