Texas Gov. Abbott orders flags to full staff for Trump's inauguration despite national mourning for Carter

DALLAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed that American flags on state property be flown at full staff to mark President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week, bypassing the national mourning period for former President Jimmy Carter.

The move has sparked both praise and criticism on social media.

On Dec. 29, President Biden ordered flags across the country to fly at half-staff for 30 days following Carter's death.

On Monday, Gov. Abbott released a statement that he would be directing flags on state property to be flown at full staff on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

"While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America," Abbott's statement said in part.

X users responded to Abbott's social media post with thousands of replies, re-posts and quotes, ranging from celebrations of his decision to accusations that Abbott is aligning with Trump while disregarding Carter's legacy.

Laws around displaying the U.S. flag

Section 4 of the U.S. Code covers all things related to the national flag. The law states that upon the death of a president, the sitting president must order all flags flown at half-staff for a 30-day period. Lower-ranking officials are honored for shorter durations:

10 days: A sitting vice president, sitting or retired Supreme Court chief justice, sitting Speaker of the House

A sitting vice president, sitting or retired Supreme Court chief justice, sitting Speaker of the House From death until internment: A sitting Supreme Court associate justice, secretary of an executive or military department, former vice president, sitting governor of a state, territory or possession.

A sitting Supreme Court associate justice, secretary of an executive or military department, former vice president, sitting governor of a state, territory or possession. 1 day: A sitting member of Congress.

While the president's order covers all flags across the country, there is no means for the law to be enforced and no penalty for non-compliance. Practically, the only flags required to be displayed at half-staff are those on federal property or military installations, as they must follow presidential orders.

Abbott's statement only covers flags at the Texas Capitol and other state buildings.