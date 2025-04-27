Texas Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday runs April 26 to 28

People who shop in Texas can take advantage of the 2025 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday to prepare for natural disasters. It runs from April 26 through April 28.

These are the items included in the tax-free holiday:

Less than $3,000

Portable generators.

Less than $300

Emergency ladders.



Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75

Axes.



Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).



Can openers - nonelectric.



Carbon monoxide detectors.



Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric.



Fire extinguishers.



First aid kits.



Fuel containers.



Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.



Hatchets.



Ice products - reusable and artificial.



Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery-operated).



Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns.



Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.



Radios - portable self-powered (including battery-operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios.



Smoke detectors.



Tarps and other plastic sheeting.

Haltom Ace Hardware has had a flood of customers this weekend looking to be prepared and save money at the same time.

"Some of the big sellers that we're going to have this weekend, especially for tomorrow and next weekend, are going to be our axes, machetes, and fire extinguishers. We have the ones that are for automotive, your kitchen, your garage, whatever it is that you're looking for and stuff like that," Haltom Ace Hardware manager Nina Lepak said.

There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy.