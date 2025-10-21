Texas Education Agency weighs takeover of Lake Worth ISD after years of failing grades

As the state considers a potential takeover of Lake Worth ISD due to consecutive "F" ratings, on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, visited the district and spoke about the upcoming decision.

"I saw evidence of significant practice that will result in learning. I also saw significant challenges," said Morath.

Morath was clear Tuesday when he visited Lucyle Collins Middle School in Lake Worth – he expects more from Lake Worth ISD.

"The purpose for a public education is to ensure that all kids, regardless of what they look like or regardless of their background, they can come to school and they can be well educated to be able to pursue success in America. If they don't have access to schools that give them that chance, then it is incumbent upon us as adults to take action with surgical precision," said Morath.

Last month, Morath informed the district that Marilyn Miller Language Academy earned an "F" rating for a fifth consecutive year, which triggers one of two responses from the state.

"One is you either order the closure of that school or two you replace the elected board with a board of managers," said Morath.

During Tuesday's visit, Morath met with district leaders, including the superintendent, and visited classrooms.

The commissioner said he has not made a decision about what to do in Lake Worth, but said the district has had plenty of time to address the issues on its own.

"Ultimately, the buck still stops with the local school board, and the school board is not brand spanking new, and the question is, where was the urgency four years ago, five years ago, six years ago?" said Morath.

Morath says he hasn't made a decision about the district's future, but that we can expect a decision in the coming months.

Superintendent Mark Ramirez was present during the visit but declined to speak to the media.

"We appreciate the Commissioner and the TEA team taking the time to observe the significant work being done in our classrooms and to engage in collaborative discussions with our leadership team," Ramirez said in a statement. "Today's visit reinforces the urgency of our mission to ensure every student receives a high-quality education. We believe in the potential of our students and staff, and we are committed to making the systemic changes necessary for long-term success."