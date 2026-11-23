Outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is ending efforts to punish two doctors who were among the first in the U.S. to face accusations of violating bans on providing care to transgender youth, dropping the cases as the Republican prepares to leave office following a failed Senate run.

The lawsuits against the doctors, which were filed in 2024, were among a spate of high-profile cases that helped Paxton burnish his image as a conservative fighter but are now winding down as Democrats prepare to retake power in Texas for the first time in decades.

The state's lawsuits against May Lau and M. Brett Cooper were dismissed Friday, according to attorneys for the doctors. They were among three doctors who Paxton called "scofflaws" and "radical gender activists" in lawsuits that threatened to impose steep fines and revoke their medical licenses.

"Dr. Lau did nothing wrong, but she was a convenient scapegoat for the Attorney General's Office, which issued press release after press release about its case — a case that has now collapsed," Nicole LeBoeuf, an attorney for Lau, said in a statement.

LeBoeuf said the timing of the dismissal after Paxton's loss "validates that this case against Dr. Lau was political from beginning to end." Lau moved her medical practice from Dallas to Oregon during the lawsuit.

Paxton's office did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Texas was the first state to bring cases against doctors

Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump, dropped another lawsuit last year against a third doctor, Hector Granados, and his office later said the El Paso pediatric endocrinologist did not break the law.

Texas' ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths took effect in 2023. And while other states have prohibitions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, Texas was the first to bring cases against doctors, filing lawsuits against the three providers.

Trump launched a broad charge against transgender rights in his second term, moving to reverse years of legal and policy gains for transgender Americans. Even in states where the care is allowed under state law, major hospitals and hospital systems have said they were stopping or restricting the care.

Cooper, a Dallas physician, "has always maintained that he acted lawfully and in the best interests of his patients," his attorneys, Simona Agnolucci and Anika Holland, said in a statement.

Paxton and Republicans leaned into transgender attacks during midterms

In the final phase of this year's midterm elections, Republicans spent an estimated $183 million on television ads focused on transgender-related attacks against Democrats, according to tallies provided to The Associated Press by data firm AdImpact. Texas' Senate contest between Paxton and Democrat James Talarico consumed the largest share of that spending, drawing an estimated $58 million for more than 50,000 airings before the election, according to AdImpact.

The GOP focus on transgender issues stood in stark contrast with what voters told pollsters they cared most about in the midterm season, which included the state of the economy.

In January, Democrat Nathan Johnson will become Texas' next attorney general.

Other lawsuits Paxton's office has dropped since his Senate loss include those against out-of-state doctors for sending abortion pills to Texas and one seeking to stop the Council on American-Islamic Relations from operating in the state. The lawsuit against one of the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy groups in the U.S. came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, declared it a "foreign terrorist organization."

Paxton's office has also dropped lawsuits against Jolt Initiative, a nonprofit that was accused of registering noncitizens to vote, and Annunciation House in El Paso, one of the oldest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico border.