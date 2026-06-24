Texas DPS trooper killed in Panhandle crash honored at memorial service

Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor a Texas state trooper killed in a crash in the Panhandle last week.

Sergio Romero Texas DPS

At Childress High School, state leaders and grieving family members remembered the service of Sergio Romero, a 27‑year‑old father of two who became the 244th Texas Department of Public Safety officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Romero died last Wednesday after a semi‑truck pulled in front of him as he attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 287 in Childress County, DPS said.

His wife, Francisca, and their two young sons were surrounded by relatives, friends, and colleagues during the ceremony.

State leaders pay respects

Texas DPS

According to a news release, those attending the service included state Sen. Charles Perry, Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach, and commissioners Nelda Luce Blair, Larry B. Long, and Dan Hord III. DPS Col. Freeman F. Martin, Lt. Col. Walt Goodson, Lt. Col. Jason Taylor, THP Chief Bryan Rippee, and other DPS leaders from across the state also paid their last respects.

"In his short life, Trooper Romero proved to be a true lawman who proudly wore the badge and the Texas tan," Martin said. "There is no doubt that he cared about the people of his community, and we will ensure that everyone remembers his legacy and the sacrifice he made in service of the state he loved.

"I ask that you please continue to keep his wife, two sons, friends, and colleagues in your prayers as they navigate this unimaginable loss."

Service history remembered

Texas DPS

Romero joined DPS in 2025 after serving with the Memphis Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff's Office. He was stationed in Childress.

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should additional information become available.