DPS trooper killed in Texas Panhandle crash, agency says

A Texas state trooper was killed in a crash in the Panhandle, becoming the 244th Texas Department of Public Safety officer to die in the line of duty since 1823, according to the agency.

Sergio Romero, 27, died Wednesday after a semi-truck pulled in front of him as he attempted a traffic stop around 4 p.m. on U.S. 287 in Childress County, DPS said.

In a statement, Col. Freeman F. Martin praised Romero's courage, integrity, and service.

"Today, we grieve the loss of one of our own," Martin said. "... Our hearts break alongside his family, friends, fellow troopers, and all who loved him. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made in service of his fellow Texans."

Romero previously served with the Hall County Sheriff's Office before joining DPS as part of Class B-2025 in Childress, the agency said.

He is survived by his wife, Francisca, and their two young sons.

Funeral arrangements are pending. The crash remains under investigation.