Texas DPS to step up enforcements for Fourth of July holiday

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says they will be stepping up enforcement efforts as Texans celebrate the July Fourth holiday.

Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) runs July 3 and July 4. It focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state's Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.

"We know people will be out celebrating our nation's freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "Please be mindful of our state's traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday."

DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday: