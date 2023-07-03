Texas DPS to step up enforcements for Fourth of July holiday
AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says they will be stepping up enforcement efforts as Texans celebrate the July Fourth holiday.
Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) runs July 3 and July 4. It focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state's Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.
"We know people will be out celebrating our nation's freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "Please be mindful of our state's traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday."
DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday:
- Don't drink and drive – make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it's the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only.
- Don't cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can't maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don't move your vehicle when it's safe to do so, it's against the law.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number, 1-800-525-5555, stored in your phone.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. Click here to see road conditions and closures across the state.
