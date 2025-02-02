Texas deploys new actions to help Trump secure the border

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told CBS News Texas the state will do whatever it takes to secure the southern border. His comments follow a number of Executive Orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott for state agencies to cooperate with the Trump administration. Democratic North Texas Congressman, Marc Veasey, blasted President Trump's policies. During an interview with Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink, the Lt. Governor discussed taxpayer-funded education savings accounts, property tax relief, the state's abortion law, and more. (Original air date: February 2, 2025.)

Lt. Governor says Texas is "determined" to secure the border

The State of Texas took a number of steps this week to help the Trump administration secure the southern border. Governor Greg Abbott deployed more than 400 additional Texas National Guard troops to the Rio Grande Valley along with C-130 aircraft and Chinook helicopters to join the thousands of Guard members already there. The Governor also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to deploy tactical strike teams to work with U.S. Homeland Security operations to track down and arrest more than five thousand criminals with active warrants across the state who are in the U.S. illegally. ICE said it made at least 84 arrests in North Texas last week.

Abbott issued a total of five executive orders involving the border.

They include:

Directing state agencies to help the feds deploy additional border barriers

Share intelligence with the feds about foreign terrorist organizations, such as Mexican cartels and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Identify all Texas land and facilities that could be used by the feds to detain and deport migrants.

The state's actions come days after the Pentagon sent 15 hundred U.S. troops to El Paso and San Diego to help the Border Patrol. The military is also deporting migrants on military aircraft. In El Paso, a flight carrying 80 people, including children, left Biggs Field at Fort Bliss heading to Guatemala City.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, R-Texas, told CBS News Texas that the crackdown at the border is focused on public safety. "Whatever it takes day to day, week to week, month to month basis," said Patrick. "We're determined to secure the border with President Trump. We're determined to stop terrorists from coming into this country and apprehend those on the terrorist watch list that the Biden administration didn't do."

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth criticized President Trump's actions. "He's trying to play a game and scare people," said Veasey. "So, what I'm urging people to do is know your rights. But then asking the President instead of playing these stupid, ignorant games, bring Democrats and Republicans together and let's come up with a real solution for this ant not this made for tv crap."

In Dallas and Fort Worth last weekend, dozens of people protested the President's actions. When asked what he would say to the protesters, Patrick said he had nothing to say to them. "Were they out there having a rally for Laken Riley who was killed or Jocelyn Nungary, a 12-year-old girl tortured under a bridge and raped for two hours and thrown into the river by illegal immigrants. Where were they then? Look, if a country doesn't have a border, you don't have a country."

The state legislature has proposed spending an additional $6.5 billion on border security during the next two-year period, ending in August 2027.

Watch Jack's full interview with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick:

State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio told CBS News Texas that he opposed the Governor's Executive Orders. "I don't know if the Governor has figured it out yet, but President Trump has appointed a Homeland Security Secretary already. Maybe he should work with Governor Noem, who is now heading up those efforts. If the calvary has come, if the federal authorities are going to handle this issue to the satisfaction of our governor, let's take our people's money and put it where it needs to be."

Watch Jack's full interview with State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer:

State Senator Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, praised the Governor's actions. "I think it's excellent. I think it's this new day we have in government, returning to common sense governing is fantastic. Whatever Texas can do to help end the tragedy that we have had to suffer through for the last four years as we have been continuously invaded with people who come here to harm the people of Texas to put an end to it, to help the federal government do its job, I'm all for it."

Watch Jack's full interview with State Senator Bob Hall:

Battle over taxpayer-funded education savings accounts

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told CBS News Texas that by this Wednesday, the Texas Senate will approve a bill to provide $1 billion in taxpayer money to thousands of students statewide to attend private school. The measure, SB 2, passed out of the Senate Education K-16 Committee Tuesday night. "We're going to pass it out before next Wednesday and we're going to send it over there like a rocket ship next week," said Patrick.

From the Senate, the bill will head to the House, which killed similar legislation two years ago. Governor Greg Abbott will likely declare it an emergency item during his State of the State address Sunday evening. That status allows lawmakers to pass legislation before they reach the 60-day mark of their legislative session.

Democrats have sharply criticized the education savings accounts, calling them a scam and saying they will further set back school districts, which haven't received an increase in their basic allotment since 2019.

"There's no way we're undermining public education," Patrick pushed back. He insisted the $1 billion dollar school choice bill won't take away funding for public schools. It comes from general funds, which he said includes some money from the budget surplus. A fiscal note for SB 2 from the Texas Senate says the legislation would allow about 35,000 students statewide to attend private school in 2027, the first year the program will take effect.

Patrick said people should keep in mind that the state still pays nearly $40 billion to educate its 5.5 million public school students. "We didn't take this money out of the education fund. It's a new fund we created, so it didn't come away from public education. We're fully funding public education."

Under the bill, 80 percent of the available positions would be filled by those who previously attended public school and are from lower income families or have a disability. All students would be eligible to fill the remaining 20 percent of slots. Each student would receive at least $2,000, but as much as $10,000 per year if the student is in an accredited private school.

Students with disabilities would receive up to $11,500 per year. The proposal prompted State Senators to ask questions during a hearing Tuesday. Senator Royce West, D-Dallas asked, "So all hardships are equal, that's what you're saying?"

The Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe responded, "We tried to make sure we respect everyone's challenges as they approach us. Yes, with great respect."

West asked, "So you're putting bullying on the equal platform as low-income schools, low academically?"

Creighton responded saying, "I personally know families who've lost a child to suicide because of bullying."

The hearing also attracted Texans on both sides of the issue. "I saw my son marginalized, abused, bullied, and largely ignored in the wake of a school system that was overwhelmed and ill-equipped having a child with an autism diagnosis. Diverting funds from public schools without ensuring quality standards to private schools risks draining resources when we are already underfunded."

Patrick said he's tired of hearing this kind of criticism. "Every time there's something to compete with public education, oh the sky is falling, it's terrible, it's just crazy. We have more kids in public school and more funding for public school than most states have people."

While funding for this program comes from general revenues, school districts have opposed it because if they lose students to private schools, they will lose state funding tied to those students. The districts have also pointed out state lawmakers haven't increased the basic allotment for school districts since 2019, and that inflation has raised their costs. In their initial 2026-27 budget, both the Texas House and Senate have each proposed increasing funding for K-12 public schools by about $5 billion. Democratic lawmakers have said that's not nearly enough money for schools.

Watch Jack's story on the school choice battle:

During the wide-ranging interview with CBS News Texas, the Lt. Governor also discussed his proposal to provide more property tax relief. He said the Texas Senate will pass a measure to boost the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 for most homeowners and from $110,000 to $150,000 for those over 65.

He also said State Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, is working on a bill that would clarify the state's abortion law to eliminate any confusion that doctors may have in providing life-saving treatment to pregnant women. Under the state law, doctors can only perform an abortion to save the mother's life. But doctors and women have sued the state claiming the ambiguities of the law have led to confusion and severe health problems, even death.

Patrick also said the state needs to take a closer look at the rising cost of insurance and how to create more affordable housing around the state.