Texas Democrats say they'll return to Austin under two conditions that could shake up the redistricting battle

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Texas House to reconvene Friday with 2nd special session looming
Texas Democrats who fled the state amid a holdout for a vote over redrawn congressional maps said Thursday they will return to Texas under two conditions. 

The Texas House Democratic Caucus said lawmakers will return and make a quorum if "the Legislature's adjournment sine die on Friday, as promised by Texas Speaker Dustin Burrows in a major capitulation from Republicans; and the introduction of California's redistricting maps that would neutralize the Trump-Abbott voter suppression effort." 

If those conditions are met, THDC said Democratic lawmakers will return to the Texas House. 

"Texas House Democrats broke quorum and successfully mobilized the nation against Trump's assault on minority voting rights," said THDC Chair Gene Wu. "Facing threats of arrest, lawfare, financial penalties, harassment, and bomb threats, we have stood firm in our fight against a proposed Jim Crow congressional district map. Now, as Democrats across the nation join our fight to cause these maps to fail their political purpose, we're prepared to bring this battle back to Texas under the right conditions and to take this fight to the courts."

After failing to reach a quorum Tuesday morning for the fifth time in more than a week, Republican leaders announced that if they can't reach a quorum again at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, both the House and Senate will wrap up the special session.

Friday would be the sixth time the House attempted to make a quorum as Democratic lawmakers continue to hold out for a vote over redrawn congressional maps that would favor the GOP. If a quorum isn't met, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will continue to call special sessions.

