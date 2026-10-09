North Texas stays quiet, warm as Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Isaias to make landfall

North Texas is seeing temperatures in the 50s and 60s on Friday morning. High will be in the 90s by the afternoon.

More 90-degree temperatures are in the forecast this weekend and into next week.

Looking toward the tropics, Isaias is now a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. It is forecast to make landfall Friday evening, close to Pensacola, likely between 6 and 10 p.m.

The weather in DFW stays quiet until the middle of next week. Shower and storm chances return by Thursday, with temperatures less hot by the end of next week and into next weekend.