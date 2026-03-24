Dallas removes rainbow, Black Lives Matter crosswalks after state order, sparking backlash

City crews across Dallas are removing dozens of decorative crosswalks this week, including rainbow designs in Oak Lawn and Black Lives Matter murals in southern Dallas, after state officials determined they do not meet safety standards.

The removals follow a directive from the Texas Department of Transportation, after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered cities to eliminate what he called "any and all political ideologies from our streets."

In total, about 30 crosswalks, many funded by community groups, are being stripped and repainted.

Dallas removing decorative crosswalks after state order

For many residents and business owners, the crosswalks symbolized more than just street markings.

"We're disappointed," said Chad Mantooth, a board member with the Cedar Springs Merchant Association. "Obviously, we know where we live, we live in Texas, and this is something that wasn't completely unexpected."

In Oak Lawn, crews were seen scraping away the rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs Road. A few miles away, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Black Lives Matter crosswalks have also been removed.

Dallas police said Tuesday that a man was caught overnight attempting to repaint the rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs Road, underscoring the emotional response to the changes.

Kirk Myers and the nonprofit Abounding Prosperity helped lead the effort to install Black Lives Matter crosswalks in 2022. Myers died in 2023, but his mentee, DeMondre Montgomery, said the removal feels like a setback.

"It felt like we were taking a step back, it felt like we were taking a step back in time," Montgomery said. "It's sad because depending on where you are, what your zip code is, it determines if they're considered a political ideology or if they're considered expressions of art."

Community looks for new ways to preserve identity after removals

City officials say all decorative crosswalks will be removed and repainted by April 28. The Dallas Office of Arts and Culture plans to host community meetings in the coming weeks to discuss future projects.

In the meantime, community leaders say they are already looking ahead.

The Cedar Springs Merchant Association said it is exploring new ways to preserve the district's identity, including art installations, 3D projection mapping, colored lighting and possible permanent structures.

"We're not going to dwell on the fact that the crosswalks have been removed," Mantooth said. "We're all about moving forward and making this district and this area as safe and as visible and as welcoming to as many people as possible."

In southern Dallas, there is a similar push to maintain cultural expression and legacy.

"Looking forward to seeing where we can put something else, whether that be sidewalks, whether that be buildings, where we're still able to express the same momentum, the same expression," Montgomery said.

Even as the paint disappears, some say the meaning behind it remains.

"The hard times will pass, and we will get through this, and we will move forward," Mantooth said.