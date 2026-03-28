Texas Country Reporter Festival opens with parade as 100 vendors, food trucks and musicians line Grand Prairies streets

The 30th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival on Saturday started with a parade down Grand Prairie's historic Main Street, with TCR host J.B. Sauceda leading the way.

From cheerleaders and dancers to vintage cars, Texans lined the streets to take it all in. CBS News Texas is an official partner of the event, hosted by our friends at Texas Monthly.

"I'm here for the cars, and the creativity Grand Prairie has. I can't wait to see low riders and all sorts of vintage cars," said Roger Bourassa, who attended the event for the first time.

With armadillo races, live music and over 100 vendors and food trucks, organizers said there's a little piece of Texas for everyone. Mom's Fried Pies has been a vendor at the event for 18 years.

"We have a lot of people who look forward to seeing us here," said Simon Miller, with Mom's Fried Pies. "And we want to give our product out to the public, who want to enjoy it, and happy to have it."

Historically held in Waxahachie, the festival is now in its second year in Grand Prairie. Organizers said the event is all about neighbors coming together to celebrate music, crafts, food – and, of course, Texas.

"It's meant so much to spend so much of my time right now trying to lead by example and just highlight the really amazing people doing great things in the communities they live in," said Sauceda.

The event is free to the community. It ends at 7 p.m. Organizers are hoping to make next year's bigger and better.