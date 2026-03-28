Crowds pack Grand Prairie for Texas Country Reporter Festival celebrating Texas culture Hundreds of people packed downtown Grand Prairie on Saturday for the Texas Country Reporter Festival, hosted by Texas Monthly and supported by CBS Texas. The event featured a parade led by Texas Country Reporter’s J.B. Sauceda, drawing crowds lined with families, cheer squads, dancers and vintage car enthusiasts. With armadillo races, live music, food trucks and more than 100 vendors, organizers say the festival offers a little piece of Texas culture for everyone.