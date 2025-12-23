Texas comptroller promotes awareness for $1 billion school choice program ahead of 2026 launch

The acting Texas Comptroller says many families are unaware of the school choice program, so he is traveling the state to change that.

Despite the highly publicized debate this year over using $1 billion in taxpayer money to pay for students to go to private school, acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock told CBS News Texas that he and his agency now realize many families are unaware of the program that's going to start in the 2026-27 school year this August.

The state is prioritizing students from lower-income families and students with disabilities, and parents can start applying for the program in February. The comptroller's office just launched a website, EducationFreedom.Texas.gov, that provides details on what the state calls Education Freedom Accounts.

When asked what he is doing to make sure that families with disabled students and who are from lower incomes know about the program, Hancock said, "We recognized that they were not as knowledgeable as we wanted them to. So, we have a very concerted marketing effort to get the word out to them. Frankly, that's why I've been traveling the state to get into those communities, to talk with those people, to personally let them know and promote the program. I wanted them to see a face and someone that they knew they could trust."

Under the state law, most eligible students will receive up to $10,000 each year, while students with disabilities will receive up to $30,000 a year and home-schooled students will get $2,000 a year. A family's adjusted gross income will be used to determine prioritization for participation.

Applications open for private schools

Earlier this month, the state began accepting applications from eligible accredited private schools to take part in the program.

In the first 10 days, the comptroller's office announced this week, that about 600 private schools and pre-k providers across Texas have applied.

"The response we are getting already is that 83% of those Catholic private schools are interested in the program," Hancock said,

There is a lot to be done in the coming months. Hancock said he is focused on keeping the program on track.

"I think that's one of the reasons that the governor asked me to step into this role is I'm very strong on accountability with myself, but with the agency as well," said Hancock. "We literally have phone calls every week. I get updates all the time. I'm very involved in the program, and we have a wonderful team."

Once it begins, the state's program will become the largest of its kind in the nation.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming