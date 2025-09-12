Texas Christian University debuts new purple corn dog — and the internet is reacting

Texas Christian University is rolling out a new game day food item: the "Half Acre Korean Corn Dog."

The reveal has sparked mixed reactions online. Some say the purple corn dog looks unusual or unappetizing, while others are intrigued by its bold appearance.

The university announced the addition on Wednesday.

It is described as a "hot dog + mozzarella cheese combo dipped in ube batter, fried in panko, dusted with ube powder, and drizzled with a sweet and spicy honey."

Ube is a purple yam native to the Philippines. It has a bark-like brown skin and a vivid purple interior with a sweet, nutty flavor and aroma, according to Food Network.

When asked about the debut, TCU sent the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"We've received incredibly positive feedback from those who have been able to sample the Half Acre Korean Corn Dog and are excited to see most of the negative remarks originating from fans of rivals schools, jealous their own stadium doesn't serve the item. This expanded offering through our world-class partnership with Sodexo is only available in Funkytown, and we look forward to fans enjoying them on game days in Amon G. Carter Stadium."

Fans who want to try the purple corn dog can find it outside Section 109 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.