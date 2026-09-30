Man accused of planning violent attack at Texas State Capitol, DPS says

A man in Bexar County is accused of planning a violent attack on the Texas State Capitol in Austin, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The agency said it received credible information on Tuesday that 40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr. was planning the attack for Thursday, Oct. 1. DPS said it worked with the FBI and local partners to arrest Caldera at his home in the town of Converse. The arrest happened at 3 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said. Caldera is now charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant, which is a felony offense.

The investigation remains ongoing.

DPS said its leadership team notified state lawmakers about the threat and arrest earlier in the day on Wednesday, and that the capitol building remained open for regular operating hours. The agency said it will increase its presence to protect employees, visitors, and state officials.

DPS asks anyone with information about potentially dangerous attacks to use the iWatchTexas online service or to call 1-844-643-2251.