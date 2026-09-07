Texas candidates, parties campaign in Dallas on Labor Day in sprint toward Election Day

Democratic and Republican candidates and party leaders attended Labor Day events in Dallas County to spread their campaign messages for the all-important midterm elections.

Members of the Dallas County Republican party took part in the Noon Exchange Club of Garland's 80th annual Labor Day Parade. Among the Republicans, Jace Yarbrough, who's favored to win the newly drawn 32nd Congressional District that stretches from Dallas County to East Texas.

"There's no substitute for hard work," said Yarbrough. "That's what we're going out and doing, connecting with voters."

He said he connects with voters by staying on top of the issues during the midterms, a year Republicans are facing political headwinds in the polls.

"People are enthusiastic to support us, and I think you're seeing some of that out here today with a number of folks who've come out to walk with us and get our message out," he said.

In Dallas, Democratic candidate for governor Gina Hinojosa was among the candidates who spoke at the Dallas County Democratic Party's Labor Day Fest.

"This Labor Day is about working people," said Hinojosa. "But this campaign is about working people. This election cycle is about working Texans."

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows she's trailing Gov. Greg Abbott by 3.6 percentage points. But she is further behind when it comes to fundraising.

The most recent state records show she had more than $3 million in her campaign account, while the governor had more than $67 million dollars in his account, and he's advertising on TV.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Hinojosa said she will have the resources needed to get her message out.

"We've already been outspent by 10 to one, and we've only gotten closer in the polls," said Hinojosa. "You cannot buy a campaign in Texas. People have other ways to find candidates. We will raise the money we need to communicate and reach all voters."

Who is headlining the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas

Later this week, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, along with Republicans from Texas and across the country, will gather at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the RNC's first-ever Midterm Convention.

Monty Montanez, the Chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party, said this is a chance to fire up their voters.

"We're all under one tent. What I would say is: no matter what shade of red you are, we're all Republicans, and we all believe in the same things. It's time to come together," said Montanez. "This is the point of the Midterm Convention."

Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Kardal Coleman said the convention will further motivate their voters.

"We feel pretty good about what's happening in Dallas County," he said. "We feel great about what's happening in Texas. There's an undercurrent, winds are at our back here because of the momentum that's out there with our candidates, the number of individuals who are on the ballot from the top of the ticket to the bottom of the ticket."

Early voting begins in six weeks. Another key date is Oct. 5, the final day to register to vote in Texas.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming